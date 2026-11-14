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Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers welcomes Erica Courtney

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Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers welcomes Erica Courtney

Jewelry designer Erica Courtney has had her beautiful jewels worn by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, from Julia Roberts to Sandra Bullock. You can discover the world of her rare colored gemstones when she visits Lexington for a special event at Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers at Lexington Green.

Erica Courtney Special Appearance at Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers
When: Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Where: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190 facing Nicholasville Road
Phone: (859) 225-4043
Website: Erica Courtney Personal Appearance | Shelia Bayes Jewelers

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