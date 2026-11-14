Mug Shot of the Week 11-14

Mug Shot of the Week

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Cris Ritchie. Cris wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for his beautiful photo of the changing colors of the leaves in the mountains of Letcher County.

If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.