Mug Shot of the Week
Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Cris Ritchie. Cris wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for his beautiful photo of the changing colors of the leaves in the mountains of Letcher County.
If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.
Mug Shot of the Week 11-14
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Mug Shot of the Week
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