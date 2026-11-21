Bluegrass Bites: Char on Ashland in Lexington

Char on Ashland is a modern neighborhood restaurant shaped by European influence and a distinctly Lexington sense of hospitality. It's a place where wood-fired cooking, thoughtful cocktails, and specialty coffee come together from morning through evening.

This winter, Char welcomes the season with the debut of its new tent, a warm, enclosed space on the patio. Guests can enjoy the outdoor setting all winter long, whether for a cozy dinner, drinks with friends, or a holiday gathering. Alongside the tent comes a collection of new winter specials inspired by colder days and heartier, wood-fired flavors, paired with a new lineup of seasonal cocktails made for settling in on a chilly night.

Meanwhile, the Funky Rooster Coffee Bar continues its evolving exploration of coffee through technique, texture, and unexpected pairings, with new drinks for the winter season. Together, the new tent, winter menu, and cocktails mark a new season at Char.

Front of House Manager Sarah Metcalfe joins Jennifer Palumbo to share what's new at Char, from winter menu items to a tent for the patio.

Char on Ashland

Address: 316 South Ashland Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 407-1100

Website: Best Restaurant in Chevy Chase, Lexington, KY | Char