Get rid of unwanted hair at Uptown Laser Hair Removal: Uptown Laser Hair Removal in Lexington is known as the premier clinic in central Kentucky. With more than 705 5-star Google reviews, the locally-owned business promises high-quality permanent hair removal with registered nurses proving all the treatments. They use their proprietary PermaBlast process that is backed by their Lasting Results Guarantee.

Uptown Laser was founded by Nurse Preceptor Kathy Alexander to provide expert, medical-grade treatments that last, at a fair price. During the month of October, customers can receive up to $400 off laser hair removal packages.