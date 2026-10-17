Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
38  WX Alerts
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Kentucky veteran celebrates 101st birthday

BOTB KY 101 BDAY 10-17
BOTB Kentucky veteran celebrates 101st birthday.png
Posted
and last updated

Kentucky veteran celebrates 101st birthday: Happy 101st birthday to Frank Blankenship! He was born in Burdine, Kentucky on October 16, 1925. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at 15 years old and was 16 when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a chief master sergeant in 1966.

Blankenship was married for 52 years to his late wife Judy. He has three children, eight grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. He spent 20 years working for Materials Readiness Command as a civilian at the Blue Grass Army Depot. He currently lives in Waco, Kentucky. Happy birthday to Frank and thank you for your service!

📱 More Best of the Bluegrass on LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!