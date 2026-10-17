Kentucky veteran celebrates 101st birthday: Happy 101st birthday to Frank Blankenship! He was born in Burdine, Kentucky on October 16, 1925. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at 15 years old and was 16 when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a chief master sergeant in 1966.

Blankenship was married for 52 years to his late wife Judy. He has three children, eight grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. He spent 20 years working for Materials Readiness Command as a civilian at the Blue Grass Army Depot. He currently lives in Waco, Kentucky. Happy birthday to Frank and thank you for your service!