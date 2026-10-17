Ronald McDonald House "Just Imagine" Capital Campaign: For more than 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Lexington has removed everyday barriers so families can stay close, supported, and strong. But today, the need has outgrown their capacity. In the past five years alone, they have had to turn away 1,250 families because there was no room.

That is why they launched Just Imagine, a $37 million capital campaign to build a new Ronald McDonald House and dramatically increase the number of families they can serve. The phased expansion plan will address the urgent, unmet needs of families traveling to Lexington from across the Commonwealth and beyond for pediatric treatment.

The new Ronald McDonald House will open with approximately 65 guest rooms, nearly tripling current capacity, with the ability to expand to approximately 85 rooms in a future phase as the need continues to grow. Learn more at Donate – Ronald McDonald House® Lexington.