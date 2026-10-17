Small business in Lexington celebrates a big honor: A small business is celebrating a big honor. Commerce Lexington named TOPS Magazine the 2026 Small Business of the Year. Founder Keith Yarber joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the story of his passion project.
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Small business in Lexington celebrates a big honor: A small business is celebrating a big honor. Commerce Lexington named TOPS Magazine the 2026 Small Business of the Year. Founder Keith Yarber joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the story of his passion project.
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