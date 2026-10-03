Spooky season at Shaker Village 10-3

Spooky season at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is the largest national historic landmark in Kentucky with 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. The site in Harrodsburg is home to the country's largest private collection of original 19th century buildings.

Shaker Village is getting spooky this month with lantern-lit tours to Shaker Cemetery during their weekly spirit strolls. They're also gearing up to host little ghosts and goblins during their popular trick-or-treat event. Get a rundown of all the fall fun at Events - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.