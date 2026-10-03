Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Spooky season at Shaker Village 10-3

BOTB SHAKER VILLAGE 10-3
Spooky season at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.png
Posted

Spooky season at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill:  Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is the largest national historic landmark in Kentucky with 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. The site in Harrodsburg is home to the country's largest private collection of original 19th century buildings.

Shaker Village is getting spooky this month with lantern-lit tours to Shaker Cemetery during their weekly spirit strolls. They're also gearing up to host little ghosts and goblins during their popular trick-or-treat event. Get a rundown of all the fall fun at Events - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Address: 3107 Shakertown Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 734-5411
Website: Events - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

📱 More Best of the Bluegrass on LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!