Spruce up your home for fall at My Favorite Things in Lexington: My Favorite Things is Lexington's premier store for luxury furniture, unique gifts, beautiful home decor, and professional interior design service. The locally-owned business also features equine-themed items, from serving pieces to jewelry, that are perfect for Keeneland and Breeder's Cup parties. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Tom Ulshafer.

My Favorite Things

Address: 2721 Old Rosebud Road, #110, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 264-0923

Website: My Favorite Things – My Favorite Things in Lexington KY, Kentucky's premiere store for famous name luxury furniture, unique gifts, home decor, and interior design consultation.