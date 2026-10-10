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Step out in style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique

BOTB Fiabesca 10-10
Step out in style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique
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Step out in style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique: Step out in style with fabulous footwear from Italy at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington. Brittany Peterson founded Fiabesca in 2024 to redefine luxury footwear, offering pieces that inspire confidence and elevate every step. She shows Jennifer Palumbo the stylish shoes that are trending for fall and previews the Fiabesca Fall Open House that is coming up Wednesday, October 21 through Sunday, October 25.

Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique
Address: 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 721-8806
Website: Fiabesca Footwear | Luxury Italian Shoes at Summit Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY

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