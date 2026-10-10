What's new for fall at Char on Ashland: Char on Ashland is a modern neighborhood restaurant shaped by European influence and a distinctly Lexington sense of hospitality. The restaurant in the heart of Chevy Chase is a place where wood-fired cooking, thoughtful cocktails, and specialty coffee come together from morning through evening.

This fall, Char welcomes the season with a collection of new specials inspired by cooler days, richer flavors, and the ingredients that define this time of year, offering guests new reasons to settle in and stay awhile. This is the perfect time of year to enjoy a meal and drinks on the popular patio.

Alongside the seasonal menu comes the debut of The Coffee Lab by Funky Rooster Coffee, an evolving exploration of coffee through technique, texture, and unexpected pairings. Designed to push beyond the familiar café experience, The Coffee Lab treats each drink as a composition—layered, intentional, and made to be discovered. Together, the fall menu and Coffee Lab mark a new season at Char: familiar enough to feel at home, with just enough unexpected to keep you curious.

Sarah Metcalfe, Front of House Manager, shows Jennifer Palumbo what is new on the menu for fall, from breakfast to dinner.