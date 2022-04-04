Visit LEX optimistic for spring and summer tourism boost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Visit LEX is feeling optimistic about an upcoming boost in tourism this spring and summer.

Keeneland's Spring Meet, which opens this Friday, is one of many events expected to attract a slew of visitors.

"Everyone has cabin fever during the winter, and they're anxious to come out and spend some days outside in the sunshine and enjoy some world-class racing," Keeneland Director of Communications, Amy Gregory said.

She said the anticipation is building, and tickets are in high demand. It will be the first Spring Meet since 2019 without pandemic capacity restrictions in place.

"We've had a lot of interest, especially from people coming in from out of town," Gregory said.

Visit LEX said if the numbers we saw from the Boys and Girls Sweet 16 and Comic-Con in March are any indications, Lexington will also see a large number of visitors as we head into events in the weeks and months ahead.

"Just swarming downtown that weekend," Visit LEX Director of Communications, Niki Goldey, said about Comic-Con. "It was a really fun, energetic weekend to be downtown."

She and Gregory both said they don't expect high gas prices or inflation to impact tourism numbers negatively.

"We have really affordable prices," Goldey said. "We have a lot of great attractions that are family-friendly and affordable, so yea, we anticipate a very robust spring."

A spring that feels closer to "normal" than we've had in quite a while.