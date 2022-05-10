Community holds vigil for children killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members gathered outside the apartment building where two children were stabbed to death to honor them Monday evening. Lexington Police have charged their mother with murder.

13-year-old Deon Williams and five-year-old Skyler Williams died one week ago. Over the last seven days, a memorial has grown next to a tree on the front lawn of the building where they lived. Friends and neighbors gathered Monday evening on that lawn to honor the two children.

"When children die, we often ask 'Why?' We try to make sense of it. But it doesn't make sense. It'll never make sense. It shouldn't make sense," said Cerise Bouchard, Skyler's preschool teacher.

"You remember them for who they are, not what happened to them," said Terry Lewis, pastor of FaithPointe Church in Lexington. He led the program.

"We felt like there needed to be an opportunity for closure and so we wanted to help make that possible," Lewis said.

Bouchard said a children's book helped her through the process of telling Skyler's classmates what had happened.

"On my way to school, I just texted all of our preschool office folks and said, 'Is there a book that we can use?' and Mary Todd library had this book," she said.

She read from that same book, "The Goodbye Book" to help comfort the people gathered on the lawn.

"We may be very sad or very mad. We might not know what to feel. We'll have days when we feel up and days when we feel down. We'll remember all the special times and everything we learned together. We might wonder where they went or what they are doing, but most of all, we'll remember how much we love and miss Skyler and Deon," she said.