'Something has to change': Community members honor victims of Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday evening, community members gathered at Green Acres Park in North Lexington to remember two people killed in a weekend shooting.

49-year-old James Bost, Jr and 20-year-old Amaya Taylor were killed and three other people were injured when someone opened fire after a party in the park early Saturday morning.

"Something has to change. Something has to stop," said Doyle Warren, an associate minister at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Bost was Gloria Schly's only child.

"You know, this is hard for me. Real hard for me," she said. "Keep his memory alive. I know all his friends will keep him alive. You guys, watch out for my child. I know he may not be here, but remember him,"

Police have not made any arrests in the case.