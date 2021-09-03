Another school district temporarily closes due to COVID-19

(LEX 18) — Almost a month into the 2021-22 school year and many school districts are making the tough decision to close their doors temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Harrison County Schools is the latest among the group to do so.
Thursday night, Harrison County Schools announced in a Facebook post, "in an effort to lower the number of active positive cases and quarantines the Harrison County School District will be closing Tuesday, September 7 thru Friday, September 10."
As of September 2, Harrison Co. schools COVID-19 dashboard shows 39 active COVID cases and 141 people quarantining within the district.
Other schools closed in the Commonwealth due to COVID-related reasons:
Berea Independent Schools - Aug. 31- Sept. 6
Clinton County Schools - Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Franklin County Schools - Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Lee County Schools - August 26- Sept. 6
Letcher County Schools - Aug. 30 to Sept. 6
Marion County Schools - Sept. 3
Montgomery County Schools - Sept. 2 - 3
Paris Independent Schools - Sept. 3- 10
Rockcastle County Schools - Sept. 2-3
Spencer County Schools - Sept. 2
Wolfe County Schools - Sept. 7 - 10