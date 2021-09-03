Another school district temporarily closes due to COVID-19

(LEX 18) — Almost a month into the 2021-22 school year and many school districts are making the tough decision to close their doors temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Harrison County Schools is the latest among the group to do so.

Thursday night, Harrison County Schools announced in a Facebook post, "in an effort to lower the number of active positive cases and quarantines the Harrison County School District will be closing Tuesday, September 7 thru Friday, September 10."

As of September 2, Harrison Co. schools COVID-19 dashboard shows 39 active COVID cases and 141 people quarantining within the district.

Other schools closed in the Commonwealth due to COVID-related reasons:

Berea Independent Schools - Aug. 31- Sept. 6

Clinton County Schools - Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Franklin County Schools - Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Lee County Schools - August 26- Sept. 6

Letcher County Schools - Aug. 30 to Sept. 6

Marion County Schools - Sept. 3

Montgomery County Schools - Sept. 2 - 3

Paris Independent Schools - Sept. 3- 10

Rockcastle County Schools - Sept. 2-3

Spencer County Schools - Sept. 2

Wolfe County Schools - Sept. 7 - 10

