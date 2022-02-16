Some central Kentucky school districts to make masks optional, others continue universal masking

(LEX 18) — In less than two weeks, some school districts in central Kentucky will be switching up their masking rule.

Other school officials say it's still too soon to drop universal masking requirements, including Fayette County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrius Liggins told parents in a newsletter Tuesday night that universal masking will continue to be the standard in Fayette County.

Scott County Schools announced masks will be optional beginning February 28.

Harrison County Schools will also be mask-optional beginning that same date.

"It's heartbreaking. And I just don't know how long it's going to take for them to recover and are there going to be cases where they never recover. That's what I'm concerned about," said Mike McIntire, Principal of Harrison County Middle School.

McIntire says the biggest challenge facing educators now is getting kids to feel comfortable socializing again.

In Frankfort, some legislators want parents to have a say in masking.

On Tuesday, the House Education Committee passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would ban mask mandates in public schools and universities. HB 51 now moves to the full house for a vote.

