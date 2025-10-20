2 domestic violence incidents in central Kentucky highlight ongoing crisis during awareness month

(LEX 18) — Two separate domestic violence incidents in Central Kentucky within days of each other have highlighted the ongoing crisis during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday night in Lexington, where police arrested 22-year-old Calain Myers after he allegedly barricaded himself into a home on Winter Garden Drive. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Myers was charged with first degree assault-domestic violence and fleeing or evading police.

The arrest came just days after a murder-suicide in Winchester on Friday evening. Winchester police responded to a home in the 100 block of West Side Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of two people with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ava Brantley, who lived in the home, and 38-year-old Tyler Snowden, both dead. Police say preliminary investigations show Snowden shot and killed Brantley, then himself early Friday morning. The incident stemmed from a suspected domestic dispute.

"No, you're not a perfect individual, none of us are. Therefore, what is happening to you is a phenomena called abuse. And it's rampant, and it's all over the country, and you're not alone," said Darlene Thomas, Executive Director of Greenhouse 17.

Thomas emphasized that domestic violence affects people of all genders, though statistics show a clear pattern.

"It is not specifically a gender-based crime, men can experience abuse by an intimate partner and we do not want to minimize that experience. But a vast majority of those that experience intimate partner abuse, including those who've had attempts on their life are predominantly female," Thomas said.

Creating safer communities starts with knowing how to identify an abuser, Thomas explained.

"They're often jealous, pretty insecure, although they may act super insecure and inflate their ego a bit. They're possessive and try to monitor their partners, they manipulate the partners, often act as if they themselves are the victims," Thomas said.

For those who suspect someone may be a survivor of domestic violence, Thomas encourages speaking up.

"It's really important to talk to the person, where if you really think that things are not good, then trust your instinct as a friend, a family member, a colleague, a boss, whatever that looks like, to really pay attention to what's happening. And then confront the situation with love and authenticity and without judgement," Thomas said.

Thomas also has advice for survivors: You're not alone.

"You should not be defined by what's happened to you. You should be defined by all the amazing pieces of yourself that's worthy of not being harmed," Thomas said.

If you are in need of help, call Greenhouse 17's 24-hour hotline at 800-544-2022.

