Acclaimed Kentucky farmer, writer Wendell Berry dies at 92

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The poet and novelist, Wendell Berry, who wrote warnings about nature and the changing world from his farm in Henry County, died on Monday according to the New York Times and author Silas House.

"Another great light gone out," House wrote on social media. "There are so many ways he influenced me but most of all what I keep thinking is that he was so good to me."

According to the New York Times, Berry died at his home in Port Royal.

Both a culture critic and activist for the environment, Berry made his name first with the book, "The Unsettling of America" in 1977. The book was a series of essays about humanity's estrangement from the land.

Berry was known for his embrace of rural and rejecting modern technology like computers and phones.

In 2011, Berry received the National Humanities Medial from President Barack Obama.

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