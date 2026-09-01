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Nobody injured in small house fire on Sheila Court

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WLEX
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A small fire at a Lexington home is under investigation following fire crews being called out to extinguish it on Monday.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, they were called to the home in the 100 block of Sheila Court at 6:32 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire located in the bedroom of the home.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Its cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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