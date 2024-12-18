After extradition, man accused of murdering Lexington mother appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the men accused of murdering a Lexington mother appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

22-year-old Brian Marquez Chavez and 18-year-old Kevin Marquez Chavez are charged with murder and wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting Esmeralda Rodriguez Perez in September.

According to police, the drive-by shooting happened after a birthday party on Betsy Lane in Lexington. Authorities do not believe Perez was the target.

It wasn’t until December that the Chavez brothers were located and arrested in Okeechobee County, Florida.

“There are lots of moving parts involved in this case,” said Brian Chavez’s attorney, Brad Clark. “When someone is being alleged to have done something, sometimes there are concerns for their safety, even if they’re innocent, and I think that’s what Mr. Chavez's position is. He had concerns for his safety and that’s why he made the decision to relocate as he did.”

Brian Marquez Chavez was extradited to Kentucky and appeared virtually from the Fayette County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Clark entered a not-guilty plea on Chavez’s behalf and waived the right to a formal arraignment.

Afterward, Clark told LEX 18, “These charges against Mr. Chavez are just that, charges. They are not proof of wrongdoing. We will vigorously defend him against these allegations and we challenge the evidence from the prosecution.”

Kevin Marquez Chavez is expected to be extradited to Kentucky soon, according to Clark.

Brian Marquez Chavez will be back in court on Jan. 2.