KSP: Fatal coal truck accident under investigation in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One man is dead following a coal truck accident at a Nally & Hamilton mining operation in Harlan County Monday morning.

According to the Harlan County Coroner's Office, Benjamin Slusher, 25, of Flat Lick, died just after 8 a.m. after a single-vehicle accident on the site's haul road.

Slusher was a contract truck driver for Nally & Hamilton, a coal mining company based in Kentucky.

The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

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