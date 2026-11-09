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KSP: Fatal coal truck accident under investigation in Harlan County

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Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
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Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 9, 2026
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HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One man is dead following a coal truck accident at a Nally & Hamilton mining operation in Harlan County Monday morning.

According to the Harlan County Coroner's Office, Benjamin Slusher, 25, of Flat Lick, died just after 8 a.m. after a single-vehicle accident on the site's haul road.

Slusher was a contract truck driver for Nally & Hamilton, a coal mining company based in Kentucky.

The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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