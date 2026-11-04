Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

4 minors injured after driver rear-ends Amish buggy along Kentucky road, sheriff's office says

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 4, 2026
Police lights
Posted
Add LEX 18 News as a Google Preferred Source

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Four minors were injured when a driver rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday, according to the Barren County Sheriff's Office.

A news release from the sheriff's office said the crash, which involved the buggy and a 2011 Toyota Camry, happened on Hiseville Park Road.

Deputies said four juveniles, who were all inside the buggy at the time, were injured. The severity of their injuries was not released.

Additional details were not available.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18