Man killed in Perry County crash, Kentucky State Police say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a crash between two vehicles on KY-80. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Bulan community.

According to State Police, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east bound on KY-80 when it crossed the raised median and went into the west bound lane, hitting a 2015 Ford Mustang.

State Police said the driver of the Ford Mustang, David Baisden of Hazard, was killed in the crash.

According to KSP, an autopsy has been scheduled and toxicology is pending. Seat belts were in use at the time of the collision.

State Police said the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to Hazard A.R.H. where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

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