Top 2027 basketball recruit Cherif Millogo commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One of the nation's top basketball recruits is headed to Kentucky.

Cherif Millogo, a highly ranked center in the 2027 recruiting class, has committed to Kentucky, according to 247Sports.

"I have decided to commit to the University of Kentucky," Millogo told 247Sports. "It was a long journey and obviously the other schools were trying to get me. I feel like this, since a long time is the right place for me and I'm really excited about it. This is the best basketball decision for me."

Millogo told the outlet his official visit to Kentucky and the way head coach Mark Pope uses his big men helped influence his decision. He said he believes Pope is the best coach for him and that he trusts him as he continues his basketball career.

The recruiting services differ somewhat on Millogo's height and national ranking. 247Sports lists him as a 7-foot-4, four-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the 2027 class. ESPN lists Millogo at 7-foot-5 and ranks him No. 8 overall and the No. 2 center in the country.

Millogo chose Kentucky from a recruitment that included offers from BYU, USC, North Carolina, Texas, Louisville, Tennessee and several other major programs, according to On3.

A native of Burkina Faso in West Africa, Millogo plays at St. Francis High School in California.

Millogo becomes Kentucky's second commitment in the 2027 class, joining Ryan Hampton.

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