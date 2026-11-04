Renee Shaw named KET's next Executive Director & CEO

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Authority for Educational Television (KET) has named longtime journalist, producer and host, Renee Shaw as its next Executive Director & CEO.

Shaw is set to fill the position following the death of previous Executive Director and CEO, Shae Hopkins, who died on October 29. According to KET, its governing board search committee began work on selecting a new executive director after Hopkins announced her retirement earlier this year. The board made their recommendation to the full board for a vote Wednesday.

"Renee brings to this role an extraordinary understanding of Kentucky, a deep commitment to public service and a genuine appreciation for the important role KET plays in the lives of people across the Commonwealth," said G. Dan Griffith, chair of the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television. "I have no doubt Renee will proudly take the torch from Shae and continue building on her great work."

Shaw spent 29 years at KET prior to being named Executive Director. In her new role, Shaw will lead all of KET's statewide public media services, including its work in classroom educational resources and original programming celebrating Kentucky's history and culture.

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