As new reentry program is announced at 1 prison, safety concerns persist at another

BURGIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky officials announced Tuesday that Northpoint Training Center will become home to the state's the state's first first reentry campus operated inside a prison, offering inmates job training and education through the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 into law during a ceremony at the Boyle County facility, establishing the program designed to reduce recidivism and address workforce shortages across the state.

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Inmates must demonstrate good behavior to qualify for the program. Once accepted, they will enroll as college students to learn trades and job skills aimed at filling open positions statewide.

"We have seen some of the lowest recidivism rates on record and seen that rate decrease two years in a row," said Department of Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews, praising collaborative efforts between agencies.

The announcement comes as the Department of Corrections faces scrutiny over safety concerns at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, where five inmates have died since August. Three of those deaths are being investigated as homicides by Kentucky State Police.

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In another case, inmate Marvin Knuckles died after falling down a cliff while removing snow during winter weather. An internal review prompted the installation of a new fence where Knuckles slipped on ice and fell to his death.

Crews declined to speak with reporters after the news conference. A Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety spokesperson said the commissioner had previously scheduled meetings to attend at the prison.