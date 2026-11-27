ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A painting hanging inside Back Alley Tattoo in Morehead represents more than a piece of art. It marks the beginning of a friendship that, years later, is helping a Florida family recover from devastating flooding.

Back Alley Tattoo owner Michael Davis first became connected with Zach Potter while Potter was an art student at Morehead State University. Davis said his wife, Melissa, saw one of Potter’s paintings during a student art show while the couple was preparing to open the tattoo shop in 2010.

Potter ultimately agreed to trade the painting for tattoo work instead of taking cash.

That trade brought Potter into the shop and eventually helped lead him toward a career of his own.

“One night we were working late and he's like, ‘This is pretty cool. Where'd you go to school for this?’” Davis recalled. “I'm like, ‘You're in the classroom now.’”

Potter became Davis’ apprentice and spent 13 years working with him at Back Alley Tattoo.

Potter eventually moved to Cocoa, Florida, with his wife, Stephanie, and their family. He now operates his own tattoo shop there.

Years after leaving Morehead, Potter said his connection with Davis and Back Alley remained strong.

That relationship took on new meaning after days of heavy rain caused significant flooding in parts of Brevard County, Florida.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reported more than two feet of rain at a location one mile north of Cocoa Beach during several days of heavy rainfall. The agency's Nov. 20 precipitation report listed 24.26 inches there and 15.95 inches at another observation point three miles northwest of Cocoa.

Potter said the repeated storms eventually overwhelmed his neighborhood.

“It's just a perfect blend of an awful series of storms, and a couple of weeks, and that last big rain, that's all we needed to get,” Potter said. “Two-and-a-half feet in the middle of my street and nine inches in my house.”

Potter said his family got out of the house before the worst of the water came inside. His wife and two children are staying with his mother-in-law while floodwater remains in the home.

He said the water has slowly started to recede, leaving visible evidence on the walls.

“Every day that we go over there, there is a bit less water, and we're keeping track of that by the aging water lines on the walls,” Potter said.

Hundreds of miles away in Morehead, Davis saw what his former apprentice and longtime friend was facing and began looking for a way to help.

Back Alley Tattoo plans to hold a tattoo fundraising event Saturday, Nov. 28, with proceeds intended to help Potter and his family with expenses as they recover starting at 10 AM.

Davis said even raising enough money to take care of a short period of expenses could make a difference.

“If we raise enough money that will cover a week, that's one more week that they don't have to worry about,” Davis said. “He's not just a guy who used to tattoo here. He's one of my friends.”

For Potter, the relationship goes far beyond his years working at Back Alley.

“I love that man. I love his whole family and I could never be grateful enough for him,” Potter said. “Giving me a life, giving me what I feel is a purpose, giving me a career.”

A connection that began with a painting in Morehead is now helping Potter and his family face what comes next in Florida.

Others in Morehead are also helping such as WhimziWorks as they plan to donate 10% of sales on Small Business Saturday to Zach and Stephanie Potter.

If you're interested in donating to the Potter family's GoFundMe, click here.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv