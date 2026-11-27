GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — Scott County road crews are not waiting for the first snowflake to start getting ready for winter.

JR Brandenburg, road supervisor for the Scott County Road Department, said preparations begin well before temperatures drop.

"We start mid October preparing for the upcoming winter," Brandenburg said.

Crews begin by mounting plows and spreaders on trucks, then checking equipment for any problems before the first snowfall hits.

Stocking up on salt is also a major part of the process.

"I probably got 4,500 tons of salt. In a given winter, an average winter, we will go through about 2,500 tons of salt," Brandenburg said.

Preparation also means knowing where to go. Crews have already reviewed their routes throughout the county.

"We've got 16 routes throughout the county, got 300 miles of roads," Brandenburg said.

Drivers are assigned to the same routes each season so they are familiar with the roads and any trouble spots along the way.

When snow starts falling, the county also relies on help from law enforcement to keep tabs on road conditions.

"We work with the sheriff's department real close. They have deputies traveling throughout the county all night," Brandenburg said.

Last winter brought long hours for road crews across central Kentucky. This year, Brandenburg said his team is ready — and he has a message for drivers.

"If it does start getting a little bit slick, just slow down, give yourself a little extra time and we will be out there and get the roads clear," Brandenburg said.

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