LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As people arrived for Thanksgiving dinner, volunteers at the Catholic Action Center were busy filling boxes and getting meals into the hands of those who needed them.

The center prepared about 750 meals, but people began showing up earlier than expected, and the food started going quickly.

Still, Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey said the organization was determined to feed anyone who came through its doors.

“As long as people are coming, it may not be the turkey dinner. They may end up with something else, who knows, but we're not gonna let people go away hungry on Thanksgiving,” Ramsey said.

This Thanksgiving marks the 30th year the Catholic Action Center has provided an evening holiday meal to the community.

“So this is actually the 30th year that we have provided a Thanksgiving meal to the community in the evening,” Ramsey said.

The work starts well before Thanksgiving Day. Ramsey said some food, including canned goods, begins arriving about two weeks ahead of the holiday. Turkeys follow, with some prepared off-site and 56 cooked at the Catholic Action Center.

Many of the people volunteering are also experiencing homelessness.

“They help in the preparation,” Ramsey said. “The Catholic Action Center residents are the hosts, and they're proud of it.”

Ramsey said the meal reflects a larger message of compassion and community.

“We need to love each other. We need to reach out to each other. We need to take care of each other,” she said.

“This is all a grassroots, compassionate grassroots community response.”

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