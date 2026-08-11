Ben Crump joins Tyler Smith case as family disputes findings in death after July 4 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than a month after 18-year-old Tyler Smith was shot and killed on July 4, his family says questions about the investigation remain unanswered. Now, they have enlisted nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Tyler died from a gunshot on July 4 in the 3800 block of Blue Bonnet Drive in Lexington. Police have said the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental, something his family has disputed from the start.

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"Tyler was like that warm piece of cake fresh out of the oven, that first slice. Tyler was charismatic. Tyler was an entrepreneur," his grandmother, Neccee Anderson said.

The family is now questioning how the case was handled, including what they claim is a lack of investigative steps.

"He was 18, he was just starting out on life. He had just gone to register for school the day before to go to college," Anderson said.

On July 10, 20-year-old Bryce Chestnut was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Tyler's uncle, Trevon Petty, says that charge doesn't answer all of their questions.

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"Talk to your kids. Find out what's going on," Petty said.

The family says they reached out to local community groups looking for help before eventually contacting Crump. Last week, Crump said he will be joining the case, bringing the family's concerns to a national audience.

"I simply can't believe what happened to Tyler. It shocks my conscience," Crump said.

Crump has been a part of many high-profile cases, including the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville.

Anderson says she hopes Crump's involvement brings more transparency to the investigation into Tyler's death.

"I don't know that that was what I wanted. That was where I was forced to because I couldn't get anyone here locally to hear me," Anderson said.

"The only thing we have ever asked for in Tyler's case was transparency, accountability, and consistency, communication, that's all we've ever asked for," Anderson said.

Lexington police say there are no updates in the case and have previously said they cannot discuss specific details due to the ongoing investigation.

Chestnut's arraignment is scheduled for August 12.