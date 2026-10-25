Bicyclist killed in Letcher County crash, KSP investigating

ISOM, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Letcher County early Saturday morning.

KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a report of a possible fatal collision on KY 1148 in the Isom community just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

According to KSP, the initial investigation found that a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on KY 1148 when it struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as 38-year-old Lloyd Collins of Whitesburg. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

KSP said Collins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No autopsy will be conducted, and toxicology results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by KSP Detective Scott Caudill.

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