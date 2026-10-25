KSP: Letcher County woman hospitalized after stabbing, suspect located in Virginia

THORTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the chest Saturday night in Letcher County.

KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a report of the stabbing on Thornton Road in the Thornton community around 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. During the investigation, KSP identified 72-year-old Stuart Reynolds of Whitesburg as a suspect and began searching for him.

The woman was taken by Neon Fire and Rescue to Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Healthcare before being transferred to Pikeville Medical Center. Her injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, according to KSP.

Troopers were initially unable to locate Reynolds. KSP said it was later notified by Wise County 911 that Reynolds had been found on U.S. 23 in Wise County, Virginia.

Reynolds was taken into custody on unrelated charges. KSP said Kentucky assault-related charges against him are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Skylar Pelfrey.

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