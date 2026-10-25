Vintage Pickin' in the Bluegrass brings treasure hunting to Lexington: 'Everything and anything'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With Breeders’ Cup just days away, Lexington had another way to experience the best of the Bluegrass this weekend.

Vintage Pickin’ in the Bluegrass returned to Masterson Station Park on Sunday, bringing more than 200 vendors together to sell antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing and one-of-a-kind finds.

The event also featured food trucks and a pop-up bar for shoppers to enjoy while browsing.

Promoter Lisa Porter said more than 10,000 people attended the event when it was held in April.

“The vendors, they come from everywhere, and they’ve all been collecting for years, and they just bring everything and anything,” Porter said. “You never know what you’re going to find. It’s just the treasure hunt is probably the most fun thing for me and also meeting the amazing vendors.”

For anyone who missed Sunday’s event, Porter said Vintage Pickin’ in the Bluegrass is held each year on the last Sunday in April, giving shoppers another opportunity to spend the day treasure hunting in the Bluegrass.

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