Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offers $20K for tips on homicides, shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is adding $20,000 in enhanced rewards for anonymous tips that lead to arrests in unsolved homicides and shootings in Central Kentucky.

Under the initiative, tipsters can receive an additional $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a homicide and an additional $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting involving a victim. Both amounts are on top of the up to $1,500 reward already offered for tips. The enhanced rewards will be available until the $20,000 has been claimed.

David Ashford, chair of Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, said the initiative is designed to encourage people with information to come forward while protecting their anonymity.

"Violence doesn't just affect the victim and their family. It affects an entire community. There are people who know something about these crimes. They may have seen something, heard something or know something that investigators don't. We want them to know there is a safe, anonymous way to share that information, and there is a significant reward for doing so." Ashford said.

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Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has used enhanced rewards before. In 2025, the organization committed $10,000 in enhanced rewards for information leading to 4 homicide arrests, which resulted in a surge in tips involving homicides and violent crimes.

Tipsters do not have to identify themselves, and their encrypted information cannot be traced.

Tips can be submitted anonymously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 859-253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or www.P3tips.com.

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