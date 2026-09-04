Seneca Driver dominates to start the much-anticipated senior season

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX SPORTS) — Boyle County football hasn't found itself with a dearth of success. The Rebels have taken home five state championships across the last six seasons, including a 34-0 drubbing of Franklin County in the KHSAA 4A title game. This season, Boyle County hasn't taken its foot off the gas.

Earlier this week, @CoachHaddix11 told LEX Sports that Seneca Driver is the best high school football player in the country.



When you catch plays like this one... you can see why. @JasonWitten and Oklahoma are getting a good one. Full story airing next week on @LEX18News. pic.twitter.com/gSlGD8i2oV — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) August 30, 2026

The Rebels have gotten off to a hot start to their 2026 campaign thanks in part to the heroics of senior tight end Seneca Driver. In just two games, the Oklahoma commit has six touchdowns to pair with an interception on the defensive side of the bowl. LEX Sports visited Danville to learn what makes the five-star senior dominate on the gridiron.