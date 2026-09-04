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Seneca Driver dominates to start the much-anticipated senior season

Driver's transcendent talent has been on display for the Rebels: 'I think he's the best player in the country'
The Rebels have gotten off to a hot start to their 2026 campaign thanks in part to the heroics of senior tight end Seneca Driver. In just two games, the Oklahoma commit has six touchdowns to pair with an interception on the defensive side of the bowl.
Seneca Driver dominates to start the much-anticipated senior season
Seneca Driver warming up pregame with Boyle County
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DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX SPORTS) — Boyle County football hasn't found itself with a dearth of success. The Rebels have taken home five state championships across the last six seasons, including a 34-0 drubbing of Franklin County in the KHSAA 4A title game. This season, Boyle County hasn't taken its foot off the gas.

The Rebels have gotten off to a hot start to their 2026 campaign thanks in part to the heroics of senior tight end Seneca Driver. In just two games, the Oklahoma commit has six touchdowns to pair with an interception on the defensive side of the bowl. LEX Sports visited Danville to learn what makes the five-star senior dominate on the gridiron.

WATCH: Seneca Driver dominates to start the much-anticipated senior season: 'I think he's the best player in the country'

Seneca Driver dominates to start the much-anticipated senior season

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