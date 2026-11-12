Bonjour, Bluegrass: Parisian woman bringing French flavors to central Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new bakery is on its way to Brannon Crossing, promising unique French flavors - no passport necessary.

Inspired by her upbringing in Paris, Deborah Lomama is opening up her French bakery Sweet Elikya in Nicholasville in December.

She was raised in the City of Love, but romance ended up bringing her to Kentucky in 2019, when she married her husband. And it was her first pregnancy that inspired her to learn how to bake a classic French treat from her childhood.

"I asked my husband, oh, I want to eat French croissant because my baby wants to eat French croissants," Lomama told LEX News. "We have croissants here, but when I when I taste the croissant, it's good, but I want to eat the French croissant from Paris."

In Paris, Lomama says, croissants are available on every corner. So, five years after her daughter was born, the self-taught baker decided to bring a taste of her home country to her new home.

She considered a food truck but her dream soon grew when she found the perfect location on East Brannon Road, across from the fire station.

Lomama also chose a fitting name for her bakery. Sweet Elikya is named after daughter, who overcame health challenges as a baby. Elikya means "hope."

"My daughter had a heart surgery when she's born, so maybe at three months the doctor said, oh, she needs a surgery," said Lomama. "She's OK now, and I'm like, 'OK, sweet Elikya, sweet hope.'"

Lomama traveled back to France to learn from a renowned pastry chef, and she brought those skills back to the Bluegrass, along with some very special ingredients, like imported French butter.

She's still getting the space ready before the grand opening December 1st. Her goal: for guests to experience Paris, without buying a plane ticket.

"When people come in they say, oh, I am in France," she said.

A soft opening is scheduled for Thanksgiving. For more information about hours and menu, follow Sweet Elikya on Facebook. Lomama stressed her bakery is not a coffee shop, but they will have coffee and French hot chocolate available.