Bourbon County Schools earns Kentucky's top military honor for supporting those who serve

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This Veterans Day, Bourbon County Schools is being recognized for going above and beyond for those who serve. It's one of just three Kentucky employers receiving the honor.

Brett Baierlein spent five years in the Marine Corps, including serving at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks. Now, he's helping a new generation understand the sacrifices behind that service.

"I think that being a veteran really just allows me another opportunity to help teach students about all the sacrifices and all the service that veterans have provided," Baierlein said.

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At Bourbon County High School, students helped plan and lead the Veterans Day ceremony.

"I think it's important that we as a society understand that the price is paid by very few to cover the cost for very many," Baierlein said.

For senior Trina Cameron, Veterans Day has always been personal.

"It's really inspiring for us knowing that people did all these things just so we can have all of our rights and freedom," Cameron said.

"Growing up with him as a veteran, Veterans Day was always very important to us," Cameron said.

The community isn't just honoring veterans — it's honoring one of its own, a teacher who is still serving in the Army National Guard.

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"I couldn't do both careers if I didn't have the support from my colleagues and my administration," Capt. Sam Whitehead said.

That support for Whitehead's military service helped earn Bourbon County Schools the Pro Patria Award, Kentucky's highest ESGR honor.

It's a commitment to service that Bourbon County Schools says doesn't end when Veterans Day does.