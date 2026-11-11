Trial delayed until 2027 for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old from Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The federal trial of a man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old from Rockcastle County has been delayed until April 2027.

A judge has scheduled Christian Delgado’s jury trial for April 13 in London, according to court documents.

The trial had most recently been scheduled for Dec. 15 after previously being delayed from its original Sept. 9, 2026, date.

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Delgado’s attorney requested that the trial be postponed for at least 90 days, citing difficulties obtaining and reviewing evidence in the case. According to the court order, the defense had not yet received two electronic devices considered material to the case.

Delgado agreed to the delay, and federal prosecutors did not object.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier said the complexity of the case, including the evidence, charges and geography involved, supported granting additional time.

Wier determined that the interests of justice served by delaying the trial outweighed the interests of Delgado and the public in a speedy trial.

The judge also directed the government to obtain and process the outstanding items for discovery with the goal of keeping the new April trial date.

The deadline for the defense to file motions is Feb. 19, 2027.

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