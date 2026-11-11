Lexington Harley-Davidson hosts Veterans Day appreciation event, collects donations for troops overseas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington business is recognizing local veterans on Veterans Day while giving the community an opportunity to support service members stationed overseas.

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson is hosting its second annual Veterans Day appreciation event, offering veterans a free tote bag during regular store hours.

The dealership is also partnering with the nonprofit Military Missions to collect donations for care packages that will be sent to troops overseas ahead of Christmas.

Community members can donate items such as beef jerky, Bibles, snacks and board games. Organizers are also collecting handwritten cards and letters to include in the packages, which are expected to ship in December.

Justin Hacker, community engagement coordinator at Man O’ War Harley-Davidson, said the donations are meant to bring a reminder of home to service members stationed away from their families.

"They put all that stuff in a box and send a little taste of home to those guys over there that's fighting and sacrificing for our country," Hacker said.

Hacker said it's easy to take everyday comforts for granted, and the donations offer a way to remind deployed service members that they are appreciated and remembered.

He added that veterans make up a significant portion of the dealership's customer base, making the annual event an opportunity to give back to those who have served.

Veterans who stop by can meet dealership staff, tour the facility and connect with others in the community while receiving their free tote bag.

Organizers hope the event not only recognizes local veterans but also brings the community together to support those continuing to serve overseas.

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