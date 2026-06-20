Casey County Fair canceled 'in its entirety' due to ongoing water shortage

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Liberty-Casey County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the Casey County Fair, originally scheduled for July 17 through July 25, has been canceled "in its entirety" due to the ongoing water shortage in the area.

According to a social media post by chamber of commerce director Nicki Johnson, the Casey County Fair Board may consider rescheduling the fair events, including the truck pull and demolition derby, if the water conditions improve, however, that has not been confirmed.

"This decision was not made lightly. We appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we navigate these challenging circumstances," Johnson said in her social media post.

On Monday, the mayor of Liberty, Sam Haddad, declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing drought conditions in the area. According to the Casey County News, the order "includes restrictions on outdoor water use for pools, gardens, yards, and so forth, along with a prohibition on car washes unless they have a city-approved water recycling system."

Covering Kentucky State of emergency declared in Liberty due to ongoing drought conditions Web Staff

The city is issuing fines for residents who violate the order, issuing a $250 fine for a first offense and a $500 fine for a second offense.

LEX News previously spoke with Casey County residents who are hopeful the ongoing drought ends, as months without significant rainfall has led to issues across the city.

"Our average daily usage in the past is 1.5 million gallons per day. The citizens of Liberty and Casey County have been really, really good about it, because we've got it down to 1.2 million gallons per day usage," Liberty City Council member Brian Beeler previously told LEX News.

Covering Kentucky Casey county residents 'praying for rain' and conserving water amid drought Molly Demrow

Casey County sits in the center of a drought zone, with the city of Liberty at the epicenter. The ongoing drought has led to Casey County residents going to unusual lengths to avoid unnecessary water usage.

"One person was taking the dehumidifier water and putting it in their swimming pool trying to keep it topped off to where they didn't have to use tap water... Everybody in Casey County is praying for rain," Lt. Brandon Long with the Brush Creek Volunteer Fire Department previously told LEX News.