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Two Kentucky Coroner's Association members die on same day

Kentucky Coroner's Association
Kentucky Coroner's Association
Kentucky Coroner's Association
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LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX News) — Two Kentucky Coroners died Thursday, according to the Kentucky Coroner's Association.

The non-profit organization announced the deaths of Campbell County Coroner Mark Schweitzer and Graves County Deputy Coroner Scott Awbery on social media. The post said both men were members of the organization.

Funeral arrangements for Schweitzer are being handled by Dobbing, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Kentucky. Milner & Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Awbery.

The association is asking everyone to keep the families, friends, and colleagues of Schweitzer and Awbery in their thoughts and prayers.

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