Cider Days wraps up sixth annual celebration at Wise Bird Cider in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Cider lovers gathered at Wise Bird Cider in Lexington Sunday as the sixth annual Cider Days celebration came to a close.

The week-long festival wrapped up with a full day of tasting, giving guests the chance to sample 16 different ciders ranging from dry to sweet, with flavors from across the region and beyond.

This year's celebration also featured new collaborations, including a pawpaw cider made with West Sixth Brewing.

Wise Bird also debuted its newest release, Forbidden Palme, a collaboration with Marianne Eaves of Forbidden Distilling. The cider has been aging for two years in bourbon barrels and is expected to be available at the end of the month.

"So today there were 16 different ciders ranging all the way from dry to sweet," said Sam Parzych, director of brand growth. "We did also debut our Forbidden Palme, which is our newest release of our Palmo. It's a collaboration with Marianne Eaves from Forbidden Distilling. It's been aging for two years in her bourbon barrels."

Organizers say hundreds of cider lovers took part in events throughout the week, giving Kentucky's craft beverage scene another opportunity to take center stage.

To learn more, you can visit Kentucky Cider Days.

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