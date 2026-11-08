Kentucky drops 5 spots to No. 13 in AP Poll after 6-game win streak snapped at Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky football dropped five spots to No. 13 in the Week 10 AP Poll after its six-game win streak was snapped at Tennessee, 34-6. The Wildcats were only able to get two field goals in the game.

Tennessee struck first when Daune Morris scored on a 66-yard run, and the Volunteers led 7-0 after the first quarter. Kentucky answered with two Adam Zouaghi field goals, but Tennessee carried a 10-6 lead into halftime despite trailing in total yards, 231-162, passing yards, 140-56, and first downs, 13-4.

Cooper Ranvier added a third-quarter field goal to push Tennessee ahead 13-6. The game turned late in the third when Kenny Minchey fumbled — Kentucky's third turnover — and the Volunteers recovered. Tennessee capitalized with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Faizon Brandon to Mike Matthews early in the fourth quarter to take a 20-6 lead.

The Volunteers put it away after sacking Minchey on fourth-and-1, with DeSean Bishop scoring on a 5-yard carry to push the lead to 27-6.

Kentucky falls to 7-2 overall, 5-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats return to Kroger Field next Saturday to face Florida with new head coach and former Wildcat Jon Sumrall.

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.