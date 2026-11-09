Stanton home declared a total loss after fire; homeowner left injured

STANTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Stanton home was declared a total loss after a structure fire Sunday morning left the homeowner with severe burns, according to the Clay City Fire Department.

At approximately 9:48 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 899 Stargap Road in Stanton. Clay City Volunteer Fire Department, Middle Fork Fire Department, and Stanton Fire Department responded with engines, tankers, and personnel.

CCFD said firefighters faced several challenges upon arrival, including oxygen tanks located inside the residence, creating additional safety concerns for emergency personnel.

The homeowner and two dogs were able to escape the burning residence. However, the homeowner suffered severe burns to his right hand and arm, CCFD said. Powell County EMS evaluated the man at the scene, but he declined further medical care and transport against medical advice.

Despite the combined efforts of responding firefighters, the home was declared a total loss.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced homeowner. Clark Energy was also on the scene to assist with utility-related safety concerns.

Firefighters from all three departments worked together throughout the incident. All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 1:28 p.m.

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