City of Lexington pretreating roads ahead of weekend winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the city of Lexington reported roads are being pretreated after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning ahead of the weekend.

Officials detailed that road treatments in Lexington will begin at 4 a.m. on Friday and run through 7 a.m. on Saturday.

As the winter weather rolls in, roads are expected to become snow-covered which could lead to icy road conditions. Motorists should be aware of the dangerous conditions and drive with caution due to possible black ice formation.

In addition, pedestrians should stay alert as the cold and freezing temperatures hit the area.

LEX 18 previously provided a list of area warming centers in Kentucky, along with the garbage and waste collection schedule for the city this week.