Common Ground: Art auction raises funds for Primate Rescue Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A unique art auction in Lexington is bringing together two very different kinds of artists: Primates and humans.

The goal is to raise money for the Primate Rescue Center while showcasing some one-of-a-kind collaborations through 2nd Story in Lexington. The project features 13 collaborations between primates at the rescue center and artists from across North America.

The primates started each canvas even adding their own unique touch to it, and then human artists worked around those original marks and even preserved little pieces of fur, grass and other materials left behind.

Organizers say the project is about more than art; it's about recognizing the connection between humans and primates, and the responsibility to care for them.

Their goal is to raise $10,000, and all proceeds will go directly back to the rescue center.

You can view and bid on the artwork through the primate rescue center's website, or visit the art gallery in Lexington to see the masterpieces up close and personal.

The auction closes Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.

2nd Story Art Gallery is located at 522 West Short Street.

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