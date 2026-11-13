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Suspect in sexual assault case in Lexington enters not guilty plea

On Thursday, Drew Mullannix appeared virtually in a Fayette County courtroom on charges stemming from a sexual assault incident at a Lexington hotel over the weekend.
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A not guilty plea was entered in a Fayette Count courtroom for a man charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault case Sunday morning at a Lexington hotel.

The charges stem from ab incident at a Lexington hotel over the weekend.

PAST COVERAGE: Lexington man arrested in armed sexual assault investigation

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Daniel Mullannix, 25, is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston said Mullannnix would be assigned a public defender to represent him and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

According to police, Mullannix walked into the Quality Inn shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted a woman in the lobby.

Mullannix was later arrested in Scott County on the Fayette County warrant in connection to the incident.

Police said investigators were able to identify Mullannix through his neck tattoo and security video.

Earlier this week, a girl spoke to LEX News after she says she was also followed and sexually assaulted inside a Louisville Target by a man later identified as Mullannix, although he has not been charged in connection.

WATCH: Girl details alleged sexual assault inside Louisville Target, man later arrested in Lexington case

Girl details alleged sexual assault inside Louisville Target, man later arrested in Lexington case

His bond was set at $100,000, he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in the case and have no contact with the location of the events.

The judge also ordered a monitor for Mullannix.

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