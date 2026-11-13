Suspect in sexual assault case in Lexington enters not guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A not guilty plea was entered in a Fayette Count courtroom for a man charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault case Sunday morning at a Lexington hotel.

The charges stem from ab incident at a Lexington hotel over the weekend.

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Daniel Mullannix, 25, is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston said Mullannnix would be assigned a public defender to represent him and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

According to police, Mullannix walked into the Quality Inn shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted a woman in the lobby.

Mullannix was later arrested in Scott County on the Fayette County warrant in connection to the incident.

Police said investigators were able to identify Mullannix through his neck tattoo and security video.

Earlier this week, a girl spoke to LEX News after she says she was also followed and sexually assaulted inside a Louisville Target by a man later identified as Mullannix, although he has not been charged in connection.

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His bond was set at $100,000, he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in the case and have no contact with the location of the events.

The judge also ordered a monitor for Mullannix.