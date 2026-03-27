Court of Appeals recalls arrest warrant for former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a decision filed on Friday, a Kentucky Court of Appeals has recalled an active bench warrant filed on March 24 for the arrest of former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

The ruling comes after Bevin's filing on March 24 requesting that Judge Angela Johnson "be disqualified and removed from rendering any decisions" regarding the case surrounding Matt's and Glenna Bevin's adopted son, Jonan Bevin.

Covering Kentucky Judge finds former KY Governor Bevin in contempt of court over financial records Web Staff

"As attested to in his affidavit attached hereto as Exhibit 1, Matt does not believe Judge Johnson can afford him an impartial or fair trial in this action," attorneys for Bevin argued in the document. "The basis for Matt’s belief is fully detailed in his attached affidavit, but in short, it is based on multiple rulings by the Court that are not grounded in law but instead appear to be motivated by personal bias and prejudice against Matt and in furtherance of Judge Johnson’s personal interests."

His attorneys went on to write that, the filing of the motion on March 23 to disqualify Judge Johnson from the case "should have stayed the action and removed jurisdiction from Judge Johnson until the motion was ruled on."

However, Johnson went on to find Bevin in contempt of court the following day. Another panel of the Court of Appeals is set to hear that contempt sentencing at a later date and until then, all other proceedings regarding the case have been put on pause.