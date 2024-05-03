Court rules Shannon Gilday competent to stand trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shannon Gilday, who confessed to killing a 32-year-old woman during a home invasion in 2022, has been declared by the court competent to stand trial.

The decision came to light after handwritten notes were found on court documents.

Gilday reportedly broke into the home of former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan where he shot and killed Jordan Morgan. Morgan's father was also shot in the process.

Gilday's family said that he was distraught over the idea of finding and gaining access to a bunker because of the chance of nuclear war and that he kept notes on the Morgan family's home which had a bunker located beneath it.

A KSP detective mentioned that Gilday told him that he had done surveillance on the home multiple times and even tried to access the bunker through a tunnel but could not. Gilday also said that he was determined to gain access to the house by any means necessary, adding that he would, "kill everyone inside the residence, if necessary, in order to access the bunker.”

Authorities say he went on the run after the shooting, going to Florida, then back north, and was eventually caught by deputies after he returned to the home again.

Gilday entered a not-guilty plea to six felony charges in March of 2022. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.