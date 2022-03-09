New details in Jordan Morgan murder case as suspect appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — New details have emerged in the murder of Jordan Morgan.

Sheriff Mike Coyle says the suspect, Shannon Gilday, was returning to the home of former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan when he was found and arrested February 28.

"Once he left Madison County and came back to carry out his means that he wanted to get back at that location. No telling what would've happened if he hadn't been apprehended at that point in time."

Sheriff Coyle complimented the fiscal court, thanking them for their help establishing a 24-hour patrol which led to a deputy spotting Gilday early that Monday morning.

Gilday appeared in court March 2, entering a not guilty plea on six felony charges.

He is charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say Gilday is responsible for the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion, where attorney Jordan Morgan was fatally shot in her bed around 4 a.m. February 22.

Gilday was arrested the following Monday after Sheriff's deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

Court documents reveal that Gilday is accused of climbing scaffolding to enter the Morgan residence through a window on the second floor, exchanging gun fire and then escaping.

Gilday's family says he was distraught over the chance of nuclear war and obsessed with finding a bunker. He kept notes on the Morgan family and their home which has a bunker beneath it.

